Angels Notes: Mike Trout gets a break with a DH day

Mike Scioscia's decision to give Mike Trout a partial day off rippled throughout the lineup, including Albert Pujols' first game in the field since August and Kole Calhoun moving in the batting order. The impetus to it all was the schedule, with the Angels early in a stretch of 20 games in a row and 27 in 28 days to start the season.

