Angels edge Blue Jays, 2-1
With the infield playing in, Cameron Maybin broke from third on contact and scored on a close play at the plate in the fifth inning to give the Los Angeles Angels a 2-1 victory Monday night over the Toronto Blue Jays. Right-hander Jesse Chavez, who took the loss in Friday's 13-inning loss to Toronto, went six innings for the Angels, holding the Blue Jays to one run on four hits.
