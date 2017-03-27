Angels, Dodgers finish in 4-4 tie

Joc Pederson and Justin Turner hit two-run homers for the Dodgers and Albert Pujols homered for the Angels and the teams tied 4-4 Saturday in their final preseason game of the spring. Turner hit his two-run homer in the first, but after the Angels took the lead on the two-run homer from Pujols, Pederson came back with his in the sixth.

