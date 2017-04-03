Angels celebrate opener with Finley, fireworks

The Angels inaugurated their 2017 home slate with the help of Halos Hall of Fame pitcher Chuck Finley, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch to trainer Rick Smith before Friday night's matchup against the Mariners at Angel Stadium. Finley, the Angels' franchise leader in wins with 165, received a rousing ovation from the fans in attendance and delivered a perfect strike to Smith.

