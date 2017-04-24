Angels acquire David Hernandez to add to bullpen depth
The Angels, whose bullpen has been beset by injuries and overworked, acquired veteran reliever David Hernandez from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named on Monday. Hernandez, 31, has pitched parts of seven years in the majors, appearing with three organizations.
