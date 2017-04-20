2017 MLB Preview
AL WEST: 1. HOU 2. TEX 3. SEA 4. LAAOA 5. OAK I like the young Astros to win this solid division, although the Rangers should also be good if Darvish can remain in the rotation all year. The Mariners have the core that could win the division but in a Seattle tradition dating back to when they pissed away multiple Hall of Famers in their prime the supporting cast is mostly a half-assed collection of scrubs that is neither accomplished nor promising.
