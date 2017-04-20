2017 MLB Preview: Numbers on Dodgers, Angels, Padres you need to know

Hope and possibility are two of the things that make the beginning of each season better than Christmas for some diehards, and nothing reinforced that more than the Chicago Cubs' magical run in 2016 for their first World Series title in 108 years. The Dodgers' drought since 1988 doesn't look so epic by comparison, does it? And the Angels' lack of even one victory in the playoffs during Mike Trout's career? And let's not forget the Padres have exactly two winning seasons since their last playoff appearance in 2006, and none since 2011.

