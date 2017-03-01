Valbuena shines in Nolasco's solid debut
The Angels scored three runs in the seventh inning to fuel a 5-4 comeback win over the split-squad Giants on Thursday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. After the Giants scored twice in the top of the seventh to seize a 4-2 lead, the Halos quickly rallied to erase the deficit in the bottom half of the inning.
