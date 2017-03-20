Tropeano progresses to throwing in TJ rehab
The road back from Tommy John surgery is long and tedious, but Angels right-hander Nick Tropeano reached a significant milestone on Saturday when team doctors cleared him to begin a throwing program. It was the news Tropeano had anxiously awaited all spring, allowing him to pick up a baseball and resume throwing for the first time in seven months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC