Tropeano progresses to throwing in TJ rehab

15 hrs ago

The road back from Tommy John surgery is long and tedious, but Angels right-hander Nick Tropeano reached a significant milestone on Saturday when team doctors cleared him to begin a throwing program. It was the news Tropeano had anxiously awaited all spring, allowing him to pick up a baseball and resume throwing for the first time in seven months.

