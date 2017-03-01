The Five-Tool Bond Market
Willie Mays, Duke Snider and Ken Griffey, Jr. It's no secret that these larger-than-life baseball players are all Hall of Fame legends. But what about Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels? Or the Pittsburg Pirates' Andrew McCutchen or Carlos Gomez of the Texas Rangers? What do all six of these greats have in common? If you guessed that none of them were pitchers, you would definitely be on to something.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC