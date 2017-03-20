The Angels' international signing woes are now behind them...hopefully

It's really tough to read up on Angels international signing news and NOT have my mind overtaken by Roberto Baldoquin bitterness. That's what happens when your favorite team decides to tie their own hands behind their back for a few years, in the form of giving Baldoquin $8 million in January 2015, as well as trading away all their slot values in the 15-16 signing period.

