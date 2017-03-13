Team Offense, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
The 2017 series on team offense continues with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim . The Angels finished tenth in the American League and seventeenth in the majors in 2016 with 4.43 runs scored per game.
