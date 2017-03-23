Solid spring for Angels not enough fo...

Solid spring for Angels not enough for Lumen Christi's Ryan LaMarre

A solid spring wasn't enough to get Ryan LaMarre on the Opening Day roster for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. LaMarre, a former second-round pick in 2010 from the University of Michigan, was optioned Friday to the Angels' minor league camp and will likely start the season at Triple-A Salt Lake City.

