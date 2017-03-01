Skaggs struggles with command in debut
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Left-hander Tyler Skaggs was wild in his first Cactus League start of the year, issuing four walks and unable to make it out of the first inning of the Angels' "There's no doubt mechanically he was a little bit off," manager Mike Scioscia said.
