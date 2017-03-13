Royals' bats come alive; Kennedy fans 5

Angels starter Matt Shoemaker retired 11 straight to start the game, but the Royals capitalized after he exited, rallying for an 8-4 victory Tuesday at Surprise Stadium. Kansas City was fueled by Jorge Soler , who had two hits and scored two runs, and Alex Gordon and Brayan Pena , who each knocked in one, while Peter O'Brien hit his fifth home run of the spring.

