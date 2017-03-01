Reds score eight in 8th inning rally to beat Royals
It has been a relatively slow start to Cactus League play for Jesse Winker , especially compared to the other position players in the youth movement in Cincinnati Reds camp. While both Jose Peraza and Dilson Herrera have jumped out to great offensive starts, it took until Saturday for Winker to smack around some pitching and join in on the parade.
