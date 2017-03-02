The Red Sox renewed Betts with a $950,000 salary for 2017 -- the second-highest single-season salary ever for a non-arbitration eligible player with two-plus years. Red Sox renew Mookie Betts' contract for $950,000 The Red Sox renewed Betts with a $950,000 salary for 2017 -- the second-highest single-season salary ever for a non-arbitration eligible player with two-plus years.

