Oberg finds success in getting back to basics
Oberg, 27, whose 2016 season was cut short by blood clots in his right forearm, faced the heart of the Angels' lineup with a one-run lead in the fifth inning of While bouncing between the Rockies and Triple-A Albuquerque in 2015 and 2016 , Oberg used a fastball, slider, curve and changeup. Scott Oberg gets three outs on three pitches in relief, ending the eighth inning and holding onto the Rockies' 3-1 lead New Rockies manager Bud Black asked him to narrow his mix.
