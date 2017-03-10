New Angels second baseman Danny Espin...

New Angels second baseman Danny Espinosa has true grit: a 'Dirtbag'

Angels second baseman Danny Espinosa has his game face on before a spring training workout in Tempe, Ariz., on Feb. 24. Angels second baseman Danny Espinosa has his game face on before a spring training workout in Tempe, Ariz., on Feb. 24. The image of a revered former Angel comes to mind as Chicago Cubs Manager Joe Maddon describes new Angels second baseman Danny Espinosa , who was acquired from the Washington Nationals in December: David Eckstein, with more power and less on-base ability. "He's a real baseball player; he plays the game right," Maddon said.

