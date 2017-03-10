Netherlands' big leaguers make early impact
The Netherlands wasted little time making its presence felt at the 2017 World Baseball Classic, thanks to some timely hits and flashy defense from its Major League players. Rangers infielder/outfielder Jurickson Profar launched a two-run home run to right field in the bottom of the first inning, giving the Netherlands an early lead in its Pool A opener against host Korea at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
