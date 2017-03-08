Matt Shoemaker settles down in Angels victory

THE GAME: Prospect David Fletcher, who had a walk-off hit last week, drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning of the Angels' 5-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday at Goodyear Ballpark. PITCHING REPORT: RH Matt Shoemaker , who had said he was overthrowing during his first outing of the spring, seemed to be more locked in, especially with his split-finger fastball, in three innings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.