Matt Shoemaker, C.J. Cron have big da...

Matt Shoemaker, C.J. Cron have big days in Angels loss

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

THE GAME: After each team was scoreless through the first four innings, the Angels' bullpen was hit hard in an 8-4 to the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday afternoon at Surprise Stadium. PITCHING REPORT: RP Matt Shoemaker had not only his best outing of the spring, but the best start for any Angels pitcher so far.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... Nov '16 Grogan 2
News Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... Oct '16 john b 1
News Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16) Sep '16 Johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16) Jul '16 AngelsFan2002 1
News Let's make a deal... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15) Dec '15 Jima 1
See all Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,699 • Total comments across all topics: 279,554,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC