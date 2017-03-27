Martin Maldonado homers as Angels pummel A's in final home Cactus League game

THE GAME: The Angels exploded for 18 hits in a 14-3 victory over the Oakland A's on Tuesday at Tempe Diablo Stadium, the final home game of the Cactus League schedule. Neither team used a pitcher in their starting rotation because the teams will face each other in the first four games of the regular season next week.A PITCHING REPORT: RH Bud Norris started and worked two scoreless innings, striking out five.

