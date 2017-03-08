Mariners pitchers struggle in a 9-2 loss to the Angels
Starter Ariel Miranda never made it out of the second inning, giving up four runs in the frame and allowing eight players come to the plate. He finished with 1 2/3 innings pitched, giving up the four runs on four hits with two walks and a wild pitch that scored a run.
