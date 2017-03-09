Los Angeles Angels pitcher Matt Shoemaker looks more comfortable in second outing
Angels starter Matt Shoemaker delivers a pitch against the Indians during a spring training game Thursday. The physical scar from emergency brain surgery is still clearly visible, zig-zagging from the tip of Angels pitcher Matt Shoemaker 's right ear toward the top of his head, about four inches in length.
