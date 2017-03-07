Los Angeles Angels Encouraged by Garrett Richards' Strong Spring Debut
With a strong spring debut, Los Angeles Angels ace Garrett Richards appears to be fully recovered from an elbow injury he suffered last season. Weakened by the departure of Jered Weaver , the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim are counting on the recovering Garrett Richards to round out their rotation in 2017.
