Los Angeles Angels 2017 Team Preview

Sep 26, 2016; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout gets a high five from first baseman C.J. Cron and right fielder Kole Calhoun after a solo home run in the fourth of the game against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Here at Call to the Pen during the month of March, we'll dive into a team preview of all 30 MLB clubs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.