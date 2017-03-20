Lamb heads home to get medically cleared

Left-hander John Lamb said he will travel to Los Angeles on Monday to see back specialist Robert Watkins. Lamb underwent surgery in October to repair a herniated disc in his back and is hoping to receive the green light to begin a throwing program.

