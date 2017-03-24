LA Angels Luis Valbuena goes down wit...

LA Angels Luis Valbuena goes down with hamstring injury giving C.J. Cron 1st base job

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Halo Hangout

When the LA Angels signed first/third baseman Luis Valbuena to a two-year contract in late January they were hoping he would provide some pop from the left side of the plate and be able play both first and third base. As time went on there came more and more word that the LA Angels were going to do even more with Valbuena as they planned on making him their primary first baseman unseating C.J. Cron who has the starter for the past two seasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halo Hangout.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... Nov '16 Grogan 2
News Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... Oct '16 john b 1
News Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16) Sep '16 Johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16) Jul '16 AngelsFan2002 1
News Let's make a deal... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15) Dec '15 Jima 1
See all Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,689 • Total comments across all topics: 279,800,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC