LA Angels Luis Valbuena goes down with hamstring injury giving C.J. Cron 1st base job

When the LA Angels signed first/third baseman Luis Valbuena to a two-year contract in late January they were hoping he would provide some pop from the left side of the plate and be able play both first and third base. As time went on there came more and more word that the LA Angels were going to do even more with Valbuena as they planned on making him their primary first baseman unseating C.J. Cron who has the starter for the past two seasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halo Hangout.