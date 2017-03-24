LA Angels Luis Valbuena goes down with hamstring injury giving C.J. Cron 1st base job
When the LA Angels signed first/third baseman Luis Valbuena to a two-year contract in late January they were hoping he would provide some pop from the left side of the plate and be able play both first and third base. As time went on there came more and more word that the LA Angels were going to do even more with Valbuena as they planned on making him their primary first baseman unseating C.J. Cron who has the starter for the past two seasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Halo Hangout.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC