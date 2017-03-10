Kawasaki plates 3 in big 4th against Halos

The Cubs erupted for seven runs in the fourth inning in a 13-10 victory over Angels on Monday afternoon at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Jason Heyward snapped an 0-for-15 start to Cactus League play by crushing a solo home run off Angels starter Jesse Chavez in the second and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

