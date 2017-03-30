Jesse Chavez sharp in Angels victory over Diamondbacks

THE GAME: The Angels began the final week of spring training with a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Ariz. PITCHING REPORT: Right-hander Jesse Chavez, whose last two starts were in the minors, needed just 73 pitches to toss six scoreless innings against a Diamondbacks lineup that included most of their regulars.

