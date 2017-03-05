Jefry Marte, Kole Calhoun homer in Angels' 11-3 loss to Reds

Angels center fielder Mike Trout follows through on a double against the Rangers during the third inning on March 1. Angels center fielder Mike Trout follows through on a double against the Rangers during the third inning on March 1. The Cincinnati Reds beat the Angels , 11-3, on Sunday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The Angels are 7-2 this spring, losers of two consecutive games after snapping their 18-game unbeaten streak spanning two spring trainings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.