Jefry Marte, Kole Calhoun homer in An...

Jefry Marte, Kole Calhoun homer in Angels' 11-3 loss to Reds

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Angels center fielder Mike Trout follows through on a double against the Rangers during the third inning on March 1. Angels center fielder Mike Trout follows through on a double against the Rangers during the third inning on March 1. The Cincinnati Reds beat the Angels , 11-3, on Sunday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The Angels are 7-2 this spring, losers of two consecutive games after snapping their 18-game unbeaten streak spanning two spring trainings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... Nov '16 Grogan 2
News Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... Oct '16 john b 1
News Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16) Sep '16 Johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16) Jul '16 AngelsFan2002 1
News Let's make a deal... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15) Dec '15 Jima 1
See all Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,540 • Total comments across all topics: 279,338,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC