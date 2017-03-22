Homers continue to plague Vincent's spring

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Mariners reliever Nick Vincent gave up his fifth home run in 5 2/3 innings this spring with a solo shot by Jefry Marte of the Angels in Seattle's Vincent is a notorious fly-ball pitcher, and the dry air and hitter-friendly ballparks in Arizona don't lend themselves to his style, as evidenced by Wednesday's pop fly that hooked just inside the left-field foul pole on what likely would have been a routine out in most Major League parks.

