Homers continue to plague Vincent's s...

Homers continue to plague Vincent's spring

1 hr ago

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Mariners reliever Nick Vincent gave up his fifth home run in 5 2/3 innings this spring with a solo shot by Jefry Marte of the Angels in Seattle's Vincent is a notorious fly-ball pitcher, and the dry air and hitter-friendly ballparks in Arizona don't lend themselves to his style, as evidenced by Wednesday's pop fly that hooked just inside the left-field foul pole on what likely would have been a routine out in most Major League parks.

