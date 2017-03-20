Hard work pays off for Rodon in spring debut
In the first inning, Rodon struck out reigning American League Most Valuable Player Mike Trout with what was supposed to be a back-foot slider. Pretty much everything worked for Rodon over four scoreless innings, as he yielded just one hit, walked one and struck out five.
