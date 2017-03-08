Garrett Richards shows progress in Angels' loss to Dodgers
THE GAME: After taking an early two-run lead, the Angels lost 8-2 to the Dodgers on Saturday afternoon at Camelback Ranch. It was the first of two meetings in Arizona for the Southern California rivals, who will meet in Tempe on Monday.
