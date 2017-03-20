Garrett Richards is sharp, Angels rally late for win over Rockies
Garrett Richards pitched four innings in the Angels' victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday afternoon. Richards continues to show no issues from last year's elbow injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC