Few roster decisions remain for Angels

With Opening Day less than three weeks away, the Angels' 25-man roster is beginning to take shape, though manager Mike Scioscia will still have tough decisions to make regarding the fifth starter spot and the bullpen. Catcher Martin Maldonado , Carlos Perez It remains to be seen how the Angels will divide time behind the plate between Maldonado and Perez during the regular season, but Maldonado seems to have a strong shot at becoming the club's primary catcher due to his cannon-like arm and his pitch-framing abilities.

