Expect another big year from Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: 10 MVP candidates for 2017
Like most of the top candidates, if Josh Donaldson has his team in the playoffs, his name will deservedly be in the MVP mix. Unless you're leaps and bounds better than the field, like Mike Trout was for the 74-88, fourth-place Los Angeles Angels last year, it's the usual recipe for MVP candidacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC