Escobar takes next step to U.S. citizenship

Shortly after Yunel Escobar walked into the Angels' clubhouse Friday morning, manager Mike Scioscia headed over to his corner locker to offer a handshake and a hearty "Congratulations!" to the veteran infielder. When Escobar made his way into the training room a few minutes later, he was greeted by applause and cheers from his teammates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.