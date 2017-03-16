Dustin Garneau blasts another homer, ...

Dustin Garneau blasts another homer, Tyler Chatwood's changeup sharp, but Angels win

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Early in spring training, Rockies manager Bud Black said Tony Wolters and Tom Murphy would "share duties" behind the plate. Now, with Murphy out for as long as six weeks with a hairline fracture of his right forearm, third catcher Dustin Garneau is being counted on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... Nov '16 Grogan 2
News Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... Oct '16 john b 1
News Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16) Sep '16 Johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16) Jul '16 AngelsFan2002 1
News Let's make a deal... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15) Dec '15 Jima 1
See all Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,603 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC