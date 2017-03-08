Dodgers' Ryu pitches 2 innings in spr...

Dodgers' Ryu pitches 2 innings in spring training debut

A member of the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation before surgery in May 2015, Ryu struck out two in two scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday in his first exhibition game this year. Ryu, who turns 30 in two weeks, has pitched in only one regular-season game since his surgery two years ago.

