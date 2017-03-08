Dodgers' Ryu pitches 2 innings in spring training debut
A member of the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation before surgery in May 2015, Ryu struck out two in two scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday in his first exhibition game this year. Ryu, who turns 30 in two weeks, has pitched in only one regular-season game since his surgery two years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC