Did Angels fans bring the "lightwave" to Petco Park??

Check out this scene from Petco Park during the Dominican Republic v. USA game. I thought the lightwave was a Big A thing? I wasn't able to attend this game but saw it on TV and the announcers were a bit baffled and thought it was distracting to the players.

