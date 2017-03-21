Could former Jackson Memorial star Ma...

Could former Jackson Memorial star Matt Thaiss get MLB at-bats with Angels in 2017?

TEMPE, Ariz . -- When it comes to former Jackson Memorial standout Matt Thaiss, indications are it isn't a matter of if he will be in the big leagues, it's simply when? Thaiss, taken with the 16th pick of the first round in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim after two All-American seasons at the University of Virginia, is the No.

Chicago, IL

