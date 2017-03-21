Could former Jackson Memorial star Matt Thaiss get MLB at-bats with Angels in 2017?
TEMPE, Ariz . -- When it comes to former Jackson Memorial standout Matt Thaiss, indications are it isn't a matter of if he will be in the big leagues, it's simply when? Thaiss, taken with the 16th pick of the first round in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim after two All-American seasons at the University of Virginia, is the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC