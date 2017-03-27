Cardinals not giving Molina due credit

When Albert Pujols was a free agent, and when it became a real possibility he might leave the St. Louis Cardinals to join another team, a debate raged about how far the Cards should go to keep him. Was a 10-year contract too long for a guy already in his 30s? Was $210 million too much ? Was Pujols the rare exception that made a team want to throw common sense to the wind? The answer came when he signed a 10-year, $254 million contract to play for the Angels.

