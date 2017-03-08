Cam Bedrosian is the hero the Angels need right now
Possessing a fastball that sits in the mid-90s, Cam Bedrosian , son of 1987 Cy Young Award-winning closer Steve Bedrosian, was drafted by the Angels with the 29th overall pick in the 2010 draft and was immediately touted as a future late-inning reliever. He struggled initially, but Bedrosian finally found his groove in the majors last season and may be exactly what the Angels' bullpen needs to help make the team competitive in 2017.
