Blash, Sanchez homer; Richard impressive

19 hrs ago Read more: San Diego Padres

Hector Sanchez and Jabari Blash both homered to power the Padres to a 4-2 win over the Angels on Friday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Designated hitter Albert Pujols , who is coming off foot surgery in December, went 0-for-2 with a walk in his spring debut for the Angels.

