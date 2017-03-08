A's cut nine players, including Max Muncy
SEPTEMBER 29: Max Muncy #50 of the Oakland Athletics reacts to his strikeout to end the top of the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 29, 2015 in Anaheim, California. less ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Max Muncy #50 of the Oakland Athletics reacts to his strikeout to end the top of the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 29, 2015 ... more MESA, Ariz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC