A's cut nine players, including Max Muncy

SEPTEMBER 29: Max Muncy #50 of the Oakland Athletics reacts to his strikeout to end the top of the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 29, 2015 in Anaheim, California. less ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Max Muncy #50 of the Oakland Athletics reacts to his strikeout to end the top of the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 29, 2015 ... more MESA, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.