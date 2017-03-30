Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training Gameday Thread, #30: 3/27 vs. Los Angeles Angels

Miller was the subject of a very interesting article on Fangraphs today, which concluded, "If the Shelby Miller who throws 97 and strikes everyone out shows up in the regular season, this deal can become a lot less painful for Arizona." But he was also covered in a less sabermetric piece by Paolo Boivin in the Republic which concluded with this quote from manager Torey Lovullo: "What I can evaluate and what I do know is, when I'm watching his bullpens, they're energized, they're focused, they're productive and my interactions with him personally have been very upbeat and realistic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.