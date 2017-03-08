Angelsa Albert Pujols: a It just feels good to be backa

It's not as if the Angels would start Pujols on the disabled list because his timing isn't there. Pujols played in his first Cactus League game on Friday, more than three weeks before opening day, so it seems certain he will beat the projected rehab from his December foot surgery to be in the lineup on April 3. “It just feels good to be back, wearing the uniform and being out with the guys,” Pujols said.

