Angels' Yunel Escobar on verge of becoming a U.S. citizen
Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar during spring training at Tempe Diablo stadium in Tempe, Ariz., on Feb. 25. Two months ago, Yunel Escobar said Sunday at Angels camp, he decided he wanted to become an American citizen. Many of his Cuban countrymen who'd escaped already had completed the process, and his two children were born citizens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC