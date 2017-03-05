Angels' Yunel Escobar on verge of becoming a U.S. citizen

Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar during spring training at Tempe Diablo stadium in Tempe, Ariz., on Feb. 25. Two months ago, Yunel Escobar said Sunday at Angels camp, he decided he wanted to become an American citizen. Many of his Cuban countrymen who'd escaped already had completed the process, and his two children were born citizens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.